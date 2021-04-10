Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.