Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 223,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

