Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $422,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,614 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.