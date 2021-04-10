Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $369,000 Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Black Knight by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Knight by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after buying an additional 213,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Barclays lifted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

