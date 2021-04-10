Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $369,000 Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Black Knight by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Black Knight by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after buying an additional 213,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKI. Barclays lifted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
