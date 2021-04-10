Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSD opened at $188.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.44. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $88.16 and a 52 week high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

