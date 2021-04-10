Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Positive”

Barclays upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from an equal weight rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $97.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $108.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.35.

CDAY opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

