Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after buying an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.25 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

