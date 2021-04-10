Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

GOOG stock opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,083.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,828.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,187.60 and a 12-month high of $2,289.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

