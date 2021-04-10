Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $3.57 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. The Mosaic comprises approximately 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

