Centre Asset Management LLC Has $818,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.54 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.