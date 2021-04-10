Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.46. Approximately 2,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,545,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.97 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $872,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

