Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.46. Approximately 2,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,545,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.
CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.97 and a beta of 2.17.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $872,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $1,185,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
