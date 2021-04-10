CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $188.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CDW traded as high as $175.92 and last traded at $172.40, with a volume of 1444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.32.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDW. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

