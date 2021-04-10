CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $71.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CCDBF remained flat at $$55.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

