Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Carter's alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.