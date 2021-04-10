Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $1.09 Million Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,304,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,556.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $916,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.65. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

