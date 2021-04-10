Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $949,000 Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $76.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.