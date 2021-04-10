Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PXF opened at $47.17 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89.

