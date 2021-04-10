Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 735 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.09 and its 200-day moving average is $204.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

