Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $46.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.14.

NYSE CARR opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

