Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $33.87.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.