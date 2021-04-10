Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,187 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EQT were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Deep Basin Capital LP acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $26,171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,098 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in EQT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 497,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

EQT stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

