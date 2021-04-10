Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AGCO were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AGCO by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 118.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $148.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.