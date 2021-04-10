Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 389 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after buying an additional 90,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,601 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after purchasing an additional 164,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $16,075,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LPX opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $62.36.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

