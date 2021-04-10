Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $34,000 in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

DCT opened at $42.15 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -383.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,644,198 shares of company stock valued at $298,896,496. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.