Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $30,000 in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBTX. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

