Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Strategic Education were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,145,000 after buying an additional 59,678 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRA stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

