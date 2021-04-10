Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 366.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sonos were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $43.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,134.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,475 shares of company stock worth $20,982,480 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

