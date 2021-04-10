Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 153 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.67 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,145 shares of company stock worth $4,955,953. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

