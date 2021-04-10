Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $19.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

