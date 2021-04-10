Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $52,000 Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,093,000 after buying an additional 135,002 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $11,172,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRU opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

