Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $114.96 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

