Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

MU stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,432. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

