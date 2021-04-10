Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the third quarter worth $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Globant by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $221.02 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.79 and its 200 day moving average is $202.37. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

