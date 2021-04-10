Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 24.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

