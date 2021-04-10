Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 24.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
