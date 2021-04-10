Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $57,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,477,821 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $285,007,000 after purchasing an additional 414,737 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

