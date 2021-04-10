Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 499 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $114.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

