Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.73

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and traded as high as $34.77. Capcom shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 2,547 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)
Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.
