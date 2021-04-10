Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.73

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and traded as high as $34.77. Capcom shares last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 2,547 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.41 million for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

