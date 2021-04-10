Cancom’s (COK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

Cancom stock opened at €48.45 ($57.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.42 and a 200-day moving average of €46.85. Cancom has a one year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a one year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

