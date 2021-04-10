Canandaigua National Corp Sells 59 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $419.72 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $424.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

