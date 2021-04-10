Canandaigua National Corp Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Booking by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,450.06 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,469.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,337.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,067.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

