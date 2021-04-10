Canandaigua National Corp Has $291,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $296.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.92 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

