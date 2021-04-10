Canandaigua National Corp Has $226,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of SUI opened at $152.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $157.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.