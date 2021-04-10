Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $147.19 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

