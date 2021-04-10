Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 2,458 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,455,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $86.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.