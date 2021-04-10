Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Set at C$52.00 by CSFB

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$52.00 target price by equities researchers at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.52.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$38.57 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.55 and a 52 week high of C$41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.75 billion and a PE ratio of -104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$168,569.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,360,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,568,343.95. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,875 shares of company stock worth $3,282,957.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

