Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$138.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$147.09.

CNR stock opened at C$147.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$106.51 and a 1 year high of C$149.18. The company has a market cap of C$104.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$140.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

In other news, Director Donald Carty acquired 2,860 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total value of C$29,304,308.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,137,202 shares in the company, valued at C$2,273,630,143.46. Insiders have sold 748,934 shares of company stock valued at $107,008,231 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

