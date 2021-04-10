Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,392,000 after buying an additional 95,341 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,980,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after buying an additional 336,516 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $117.50 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

