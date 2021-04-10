Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the period.

Shares of AJRD opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

