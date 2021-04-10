Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $850,000 Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Tricida at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 11,855.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,003 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,136,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,761,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 3,603.3% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 858,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 835,715 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $160,952.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,179 shares of company stock worth $378,092. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $255.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

