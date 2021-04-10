Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 49,800 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,626,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,938,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,254,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 137,663 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $44,911,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Radian Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after buying an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.